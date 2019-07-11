WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city’s West Philadelphia section. Authorities say two men were shot and killed Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street.

Two Men Shot, Killed In West Philadelphia, Police Say

Police have not identified the victims, but they say one of the men lived on the block.

No word on suspects or a motive.

