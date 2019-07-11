Two Men Shot, Killed In West Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city’s West Philadelphia section. Authorities say two men were shot and killed Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city’s West Philadelphia section. Authorities say two men were shot and killed Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street.
Police have not identified the victims, but they say one of the men lived on the block.
No word on suspects or a motive.