PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Spending time in Old City? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Middle Eastern eatery to a sushi spot.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Old City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Ariana
Topping the list is Middle Eastern and Afghan spot Ariana. Located at 134 Chestnut St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.
This spot, which has been open since 1999, has another location in New Jersey, according to its website. On the menu, expect lamb, chicken and vegetarian entrées like Afghan-style ravioli stuffed with scallion and spices.
2. Sassafras Bar
Next up is bar and New American spot Sassafras Bar, serving sandwiches and more, situated at 48 S. Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Thrillist said this spot “feels like the Baz Luhrmann ‘Great Gatsby’ film with a combination of ’20s sophistication and modern-day glamour.” On the menu, look for burgers, steak and specialty Prohibition-era cocktails.
3. Morimoto
Sushi bar and Japanese spot Morimoto is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 723 Chestnut St., 4.5 stars out of 1,747 reviews.
This upscale Starr restaurant is Masaharu Morimoto’s flagship eatery. Look for dishes like chilled green tea noodles, grilled Chilean sea bass and steaks.