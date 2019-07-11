BREAKING:7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle While Crossing White Horse Pike, Prosecutors Say
Dim Sum Garden | Photo: Annie N./Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering dim sum meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dim sum spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Dim Sum Garden

PHOTO: MICHAEL S./YELP

Topping the list is Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St. in Chinatown, the dim sum, Asian fusion and Shanghainese spot is the most popular dim sum restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 2,193 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bing Bing Dim Sum

PHOTO: JOHN K./YELP

Next up is East Passyunk’s Bing Bing Dim Sum, situated at 1648 E. Passyunk Ave. With four stars out of 456 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, dim sum and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bai Wei

PHOTO: SUKI C./YELP

Chinatown’s Bai Wei, located at 1038 Race St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Szechuan and dim sum spot four stars out of 130 reviews.

4. Dim Sum & Noodle

PHOTO: KHANH V./YELP

Last but not least: Dim Sum & Noodle, a Cantonese and dim sum spot in Logan Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 200 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2000 Hamilton St., Suite 104 to see for yourself.

