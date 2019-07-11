BREAKING:7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle While Crossing White Horse Pike, Prosecutors Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Castle County News


NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A former New Castle County police recruit has been arrested after police say he physically assaulted and strangled a 24-year-old woman. The incident happened on the 300 block of Christina Mill Drive, around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police her acquaintance, 25-year-old Taylor Reynolds, physically assaulted her after an argument.

Taylor Reynolds - police recruit arrested

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reynolds was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault and strangulation.

He was set to graduate Thursday, but police say this incident has halted that process. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s