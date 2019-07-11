Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A former New Castle County police recruit has been arrested after police say he physically assaulted and strangled a 24-year-old woman. The incident happened on the 300 block of Christina Mill Drive, around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim told police her acquaintance, 25-year-old Taylor Reynolds, physically assaulted her after an argument.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Reynolds was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault and strangulation.
He was set to graduate Thursday, but police say this incident has halted that process. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.