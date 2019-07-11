



NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – SummerFest heads to the Wildwoods on Friday, the home of the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship. But before the barbecue tournament gets underway this weekend, CBS3 wanted to get a jump start on some good barbecue food at the Shore.

It’s time to go hog wild in North Wildwood. Snouts sure will be raised and tails be wagging for the drinks, fresh surf and the BBQ turf that’s served bay side at the Surfing Pig.

US To Reconsider If 3 New Jersey Shore Towns Can Stay Without Dunes After Superstorm Sandy

“The place is fantastic. I mean you got this view, you’re right on the water. The breeze, the sunsets here are crazy amazing and everybody’s happy to be here,” Bill Bumbernick said. “We had a business in Philadelphia and while we were dating we would come to vacation in the Wildwoods.

“Megan’s family has had a house down here since 1919. On Sundays before I would go back to work, we would come here for breakfast and I would tell her, ‘some day we might own this place.'”

Watch the full Taste With Tori from the Surfing Pig above. CBS3 SummerFest heads to Wildwood on Friday.