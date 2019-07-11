BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Cell phone video captured a fire ripping through an apartment complex in Burlington County, New Jersey. It was a terrifying situation for residents, one minute they were asleep and the next they were fighting to escape a huge ball of flames.

Restoration crews are on the scene doing some cleanup at the Ryan’s Run East Apartment Complex located at 1330 Old Kings Highway in Maple Shade Township.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from two apartments when firefighters arrived around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The flames then spread to two other units.

The fire displaced residents in six units.

Officials say they rescued a woman from a second floor apartment and her family was here to gather her belongings.

The family says she is doing okay.

It took about an hour to place the fire under control.

The maintenance director for the property says it’s believed the fire started on the left side of the building, according to officials.

Right now the priority is getting residents back into their homes.

“We were told that someone was rescued out of a second story window, but everybody is safe and sound. We’re here to secure the property and start working to get them back in their houses,” said Trevor Heydon of Belfor Property Restoration.

Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.