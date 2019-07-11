WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
By CBS3 Staff

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)


UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a serious crash in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County. Investigators say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near Pickering and Street Roads, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Upper Southampton Township motorcycle crash

Credit: CBS3

Authorities have not released information on the extent of the injuries of either driver.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

