BREAKING:7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle While Crossing White Horse Pike, Prosecutors Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Escape the 1980s - Escape Room Game | Photo: Sari Marissa G./Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite escape game spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for escape games.

1. Escape The 1980s – Escape Room Game

PHOTO: CIPRIANO M./YELP

Topping the list is Escape the 1980s – Escape Room Game. Located at 111 S. Independence Mall East in Old City, the escape game spot is the highest-rated escape game spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp.

2. Escape The Room Philly

PHOTO: STAN K./YELP

Next up is Rittenhouse’s Escape The Room Philly, situated at 1528 Walnut St., Suite 10. With 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Amazing Escape Room

PHOTO: HOWARD K./YELP

The Amazing Escape Room, an art gallery, escape game and team building activity spot in Logan Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 101 N. 15th St., Floor 2 to see for yourself.

