WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Philly, Surrounding Area Until 7:15 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a dark and stormy Thursday evening as there’s flash flood threats all over the region. There’s a flash flood emergency for eastern Berks County and extreme northern Montgomery County until 8:45 p.m. There’s also a severe thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia and the surrounding area until 7:15 p.m.

The thunderstorm warning was issued for Camden, Gloucester and Salem Counties in New Jersey. In Pennsylvania, the warning has been issued for Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the region until 1 a.m.

Flooding has been reported around eastern Berks County, near Douglassville.

Watch above for latest Eyewitness Weather forecast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s