PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a dark and stormy Thursday evening as there’s flash flood threats all over the region. There’s a flash flood emergency for eastern Berks County and extreme northern Montgomery County until 8:45 p.m. A tornado warning for Burlington County, New Jersey expired at 7:45 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia and the surrounding area ended at 7:15 p.m.
The thunderstorm warning was issued for Camden, Gloucester and Salem Counties in New Jersey. In Pennsylvania, the warning has been issued for Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the region until 1 a.m.
Flooding has been reported around eastern Berks County, near Douglassville.
