



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Star power was on display Thursday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as some patients got to show off their chops with a special talent competition. The Child Life Team at CHOP turned things around with their annual talent show.

The hospital’s atrium was transformed into a stage for the annual CHOP Idol talent competition to celebrate the eighth birthday of Seacrest Studios.

“I was just so happy to do it,” said patient Scarlett Miller.

Potentially Game-Changing Drug Showing Promise In Treating Migraines

Scarlett, who’s being treated for Chron’s disease, was among the patients performing.

“We host events like this to create sense of normalcy,” CHOP event coordinator Matt Piontkowski said. “We don’t want it to feel like a hospital environment, we want it to be fun, engaging.”

The talent show is for children who are hospitalized and outpatients, along with hospital staff.

“It’s a mixture of talents,” Piontkowski explained. “It can be anything — singing, rapping, piano, ukulele coming up, so a whole wide variety of talents.”

And in keeping with the “Idol” theme, there are celebrity judges.

Health Experts Sounding Alarm About Dangers Of Going To Dominican Republic For Plastic Surgery After 3 Americans Die

Patients, their families and the CHOP staff got to take a break from the serious business of being in a hospital. This is where the kids get to be center stage for not being sick, but for wanting to share.

“I love performing, it fuels me,” Scarlett said. “It’s really great for all the kids here at CHOP.”

“It’s nice for her and all these kids to be lifted up,” said Scarlett’s mother, Gabrielle Miller. “We feel like she is loved and cared for here in a meaningful way.”

Seacrest Studios is an interactive, multimedia center where CHOP patients and their families can get involved with activities related to radio, TV and new media — everything from DJing to playing music or watching performances.