By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 60 prosecutors and law enforcement officials from around the nation have filed a court brief in support of a proposed supervised injection site in Philadelphia. The organization Safehouse wants to open a site in the city, saying it will prevent overdose deaths and reduce crime.

Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor U.S. Attorney William McSwain has filed suit, trying to block a safe injection site from opening.

‘Where Else Are You Going To Have It’: Kensington Community Engages In Heated Debate Over Possible Safe-Injection Site

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.

