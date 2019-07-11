Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 60 prosecutors and law enforcement officials from around the nation have filed a court brief in support of a proposed supervised injection site in Philadelphia. The organization Safehouse wants to open a site in the city, saying it will prevent overdose deaths and reduce crime.
Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor U.S. Attorney William McSwain has filed suit, trying to block a safe injection site from opening.
Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.