PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Retirement means you no longer have to worry about work but it may bring new questions like where should you settle at. A new study is making it easier to decide by ranking all 50 states. Check out the list to see where Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware ranked.

Bankrate’s 2019 “Best and worst states for retirement” study looked at affordability, weather, crime rate, culture, and wellness.

The study found Nebraska to be the best state for retirement because of affordability, low crime, culture and wellness.

Nebraskans can camp near Chimney Rock State Park, shop and dine near the Heartland of America Park and Fountain in Omaha or snap pics of the floral designs in Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens. Those who want to hit the road in retirement have a nice central point to visit national parks in the West, head north to Mount Rushmore National Park or east on I-80 into the Midwest.

Maryland was ranked the worst due to the high cost of living and a high crime rate.

Delaware came in 32nd place, Pennsylvania landed in 34th and New Jersey took the 42nd spot.

Check out the complete list below:

Ranking of best and worst states for retirement
STATE
OVERALL RANK
AFFORDABILITY
CRIME
CULTURE
WEATHER
 WELLNESS
Nebraska
1
14
19
21
30
8
Iowa
2
8
15
20
34
12
Missouri
3
1
42
33
19
27
South Dakota
4
17
23
12
39
10
Florida
5
25
29
13
2
31
Kentucky
6
9
9
46
15
24
Kansas
7
7
39
37
20
21
North Carolina
7
13
28
28
12
33
Montana
9
16
31
2
45
20
Hawaii
10
45
24
9
1
9
Arkansas
11
4
46
39
9
34
Wisconsin
12
20
15
17
43
7
North Dakota
13
22
17
26
49
2
Vermont
14
42
1
3
44
1
New Hampshire
15
39
1
4
41
3
Alabama
16
10
44
44
7
31
Texas
17
24
37
50
4
13
Idaho
18
15
4
30
42
15
Mississippi
19
6
24
49
6
40
Wyoming
20
23
9
13
46
11
Oklahoma
21
11
41
43
11
35
Tennessee
22
12
46
34
14
35
Massachusetts
23
43
11
9
33
4
Michigan
24
1
22
35
40
43
West Virginia
25
18
18
27
24
39
Ohio
26
5
19
29
26
47
Rhode Island
27
44
8
5
28
16
Georgia
28
19
35
45
5
44
Indiana
29
3
27
41
25
46
Connecticut
30
46
7
8
29
5
Maine
31
35
3
1
48
18
Delaware
32
30
36
9
16
41
Colorado
33
36
32
22
37
6
Pennsylvania
34
28
13
15
31
28
Utah
35
21
21
47
32
17
Louisiana
36
29
48
48
3
25
New Mexico
37
26
49
38
21
22
Arizona
38
33
43
39
10
29
Virginia
39
32
6
36
17
42
Minnesota
40
31
14
31
47
14
South Carolina
41
27
45
22
8
50
New Jersey
42
48
5
16
22
23
California
43
49
34
17
13
19
Oregon
44
37
30
6
35
45
Nevada
45
34
40
17
27
48
Washington
46
41
37
25
36
37
Illinois
47
40
26
32
23
49
Alaska
48
38
49
24
50
26
New York
49
50
11
7
38
30
Maryland
50
47
33
42
18
37

