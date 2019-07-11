PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Retirement means you no longer have to worry about work but it may bring new questions like where should you settle at. A new study is making it easier to decide by ranking all 50 states. Check out the list to see where Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware ranked.
Bankrate’s 2019 “Best and worst states for retirement” study looked at affordability, weather, crime rate, culture, and wellness.
The study found Nebraska to be the best state for retirement because of affordability, low crime, culture and wellness.
Nebraskans can camp near Chimney Rock State Park, shop and dine near the Heartland of America Park and Fountain in Omaha or snap pics of the floral designs in Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens. Those who want to hit the road in retirement have a nice central point to visit national parks in the West, head north to Mount Rushmore National Park or east on I-80 into the Midwest.
Maryland was ranked the worst due to the high cost of living and a high crime rate.
Delaware came in 32nd place, Pennsylvania landed in 34th and New Jersey took the 42nd spot.
Check out the complete list below:
|
STATE
|
OVERALL RANK
|
AFFORDABILITY
|
CRIME
|
CULTURE
|
WEATHER
|
WELLNESS
|
Nebraska
|
1
|
14
|
19
|
21
|
30
|
8
|
Iowa
|
2
|
8
|
15
|
20
|
34
|
12
|
Missouri
|
3
|
1
|
42
|
33
|
19
|
27
|
South Dakota
|
4
|
17
|
23
|
12
|
39
|
10
|
Florida
|
5
|
25
|
29
|
13
|
2
|
31
|
Kentucky
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
46
|
15
|
24
|
Kansas
|
7
|
7
|
39
|
37
|
20
|
21
|
North Carolina
|
7
|
13
|
28
|
28
|
12
|
33
|
Montana
|
9
|
16
|
31
|
2
|
45
|
20
|
Hawaii
|
10
|
45
|
24
|
9
|
1
|
9
|
Arkansas
|
11
|
4
|
46
|
39
|
9
|
34
|
Wisconsin
|
12
|
20
|
15
|
17
|
43
|
7
|
North Dakota
|
13
|
22
|
17
|
26
|
49
|
2
|
Vermont
|
14
|
42
|
1
|
3
|
44
|
1
|
New Hampshire
|
15
|
39
|
1
|
4
|
41
|
3
|
Alabama
|
16
|
10
|
44
|
44
|
7
|
31
|
Texas
|
17
|
24
|
37
|
50
|
4
|
13
|
Idaho
|
18
|
15
|
4
|
30
|
42
|
15
|
Mississippi
|
19
|
6
|
24
|
49
|
6
|
40
|
Wyoming
|
20
|
23
|
9
|
13
|
46
|
11
|
Oklahoma
|
21
|
11
|
41
|
43
|
11
|
35
|
Tennessee
|
22
|
12
|
46
|
34
|
14
|
35
|
Massachusetts
|
23
|
43
|
11
|
9
|
33
|
4
|
Michigan
|
24
|
1
|
22
|
35
|
40
|
43
|
West Virginia
|
25
|
18
|
18
|
27
|
24
|
39
|
Ohio
|
26
|
5
|
19
|
29
|
26
|
47
|
Rhode Island
|
27
|
44
|
8
|
5
|
28
|
16
|
Georgia
|
28
|
19
|
35
|
45
|
5
|
44
|
Indiana
|
29
|
3
|
27
|
41
|
25
|
46
|
Connecticut
|
30
|
46
|
7
|
8
|
29
|
5
|
Maine
|
31
|
35
|
3
|
1
|
48
|
18
|
Delaware
|
32
|
30
|
36
|
9
|
16
|
41
|
Colorado
|
33
|
36
|
32
|
22
|
37
|
6
|
Pennsylvania
|
34
|
28
|
13
|
15
|
31
|
28
|
Utah
|
35
|
21
|
21
|
47
|
32
|
17
|
Louisiana
|
36
|
29
|
48
|
48
|
3
|
25
|
New Mexico
|
37
|
26
|
49
|
38
|
21
|
22
|
Arizona
|
38
|
33
|
43
|
39
|
10
|
29
|
Virginia
|
39
|
32
|
6
|
36
|
17
|
42
|
Minnesota
|
40
|
31
|
14
|
31
|
47
|
14
|
South Carolina
|
41
|
27
|
45
|
22
|
8
|
50
|
New Jersey
|
42
|
48
|
5
|
16
|
22
|
23
|
California
|
43
|
49
|
34
|
17
|
13
|
19
|
Oregon
|
44
|
37
|
30
|
6
|
35
|
45
|
Nevada
|
45
|
34
|
40
|
17
|
27
|
48
|
Washington
|
46
|
41
|
37
|
25
|
36
|
37
|
Illinois
|
47
|
40
|
26
|
32
|
23
|
49
|
Alaska
|
48
|
38
|
49
|
24
|
50
|
26
|
New York
|
49
|
50
|
11
|
7
|
38
|
30
|
Maryland
|
50
|
47
|
33
|
42
|
18
|
37