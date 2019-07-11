WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Egg Harbor City in Atlantic County. The accident occurred on the White Horse Pike near Buffalo Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the accident involves at least one vehicle and at least one person was injured. However, it’s unclear if the victim was a pedestrian or passenger in the vehicle at this time.

Authorities have not released information on the identity of the victim.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

The White Horse Pike was closed during the investigating but has since reopened.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

