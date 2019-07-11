WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today’s date is 7-11, and that means its 7-Eleven Day! The store is celebrating its namesake day with free Slurpees on Thursday.

The deal runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. while supplies last.

7-Eleven expects to give away about nine million Slurpees today.

They will also be offering deals on snacks and other limited-time offers.

Find a store near you, here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s