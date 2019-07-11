Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today’s date is 7-11, and that means its 7-Eleven Day! The store is celebrating its namesake day with free Slurpees on Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today’s date is 7-11, and that means its 7-Eleven Day! The store is celebrating its namesake day with free Slurpees on Thursday.
The deal runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. while supplies last.
7-Eleven expects to give away about nine million Slurpees today.
They will also be offering deals on snacks and other limited-time offers.
Find a store near you, here.