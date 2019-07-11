WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men they say installed a skimming device and camera on an ATM in Northeast Philadelphia. The incident happened at the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the two men installing the devices around 6:30 a.m. on June 27.

2 men wanted skimming device Roosevelt boulevard

Investigators say several people had their cards compromised that day.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police.

