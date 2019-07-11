Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two men they say installed a skimming device and camera on an ATM in Northeast Philadelphia. The incident happened at the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union at 8025 Roosevelt Blvd.
Police say surveillance cameras captured the two men installing the devices around 6:30 a.m. on June 27.
Investigators say several people had their cards compromised that day.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police.