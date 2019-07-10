



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The U.S. women’s soccer team received a hero’s welcome in New York City to celebrate their World Cup title, as thousands packed the streets of Manhattan for the ticker-tape parade. The excitement was also felt locally as a youth soccer camp watched Wednesday’s parade in Bryn Athyn College in Montgomery County.

It was a huge day for nearly 200 kids enrolled in the coed soccer camp, but it’s mostly girls and today was all about girl power.

Players with Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association cheered as the World Cup champs took center stage in New York City. It’s a weeklong soccer summer camp at the college.

The camp has been running for 25 years.

Organizers say female enrollment is up and the U.S. women’s soccer champions are partially to thank for that.

There are multiple local tie-ins with these players.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd is from Delran, New Jersey and Julie Ertz is married to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Soccer player Elizabeth Purcell was moved by their win.

“It is like I can accomplish anything because I see that they can also. So seeing them, living close to us, meeting them, talking to them and honestly I think I can accomplish anything,” Elizabeth said.

The weeklong camp ends Thursday. It runs from Sunday until Thursday and then another group comes in.

