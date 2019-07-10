  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Walmart


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is rolling out NextDay delivery service in Philadelphia. The retail giant announced Wednesday that the service will be free for customers in the city.

Shoppers ordering items on Walmart’s website will now be able to have them delivered to their door the following day. A membership fee is not required.

NextDay delivery is available on eligible orders of $35.

Walmart says it expects its NextDay service to reach 75% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s