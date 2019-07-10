Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is rolling out NextDay delivery service in Philadelphia. The retail giant announced Wednesday that the service will be free for customers in the city.
Shoppers ordering items on Walmart’s website will now be able to have them delivered to their door the following day. A membership fee is not required.
NextDay delivery is available on eligible orders of $35.
Walmart says it expects its NextDay service to reach 75% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.
