Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A taste of Philadelphia is being sent to our hard-working troops overseas. The USO held their Christmas in July event at SugarHouse Casino on Wednesday.
Volunteers put the finishing touches on nearly 3,000 care packages. They are stuffed with Philly favorites including Tastykakes, Herr’s potato chips and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
Government Scientists Warn Americans Should Brace For ‘Floodier’ Future
The boxes will now be shipped off to Pennsylvania and New Jersey troops serving all around the world.