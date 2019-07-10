WATCH LIVE:USWNT's World Cup Victory Parade At 9:30 A.M.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Trenton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ariyona Boyd was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Model Avenue in Trenton.

She is approximately five feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, has black and hazel eyes with a light complexion. She was wearing a white polo type shirt and pink sweat pants.

Anyone with information on Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.

