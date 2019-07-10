MOUNT HOLLEY, N.J. (CBS) – Rancocas Valley Regional High School is testing out new technology to secure the school. Administrators and first responders held an active shooter drill at the school in Mount Holley on Wednesday.
They tested out the ZeroEyes weapon detection software made by former U.S. Navy Seals in Philadelphia.
The security camera software could possibly recognize a weapon before it gets indoors and notify the school and police right away.
“When police arrive on scene they don’t know what the shooter looks like, what type of weapon they have or where they’re located,” ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff said. “All they’re hearing is, shots fired at the local school. They go speeding there. They’re getting conflicted reports of a second shooter somewhere, he’s over by the football field, no he’s over here in this parking lot. This helps them dial in right to where they need to go.”
If the shooter gets into the school, the software allows police to easily track down the suspect.