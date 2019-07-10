



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of the suspect wanted for punching a woman in the head during an attempted abduction in Center City. The incident happened on Sunday around 6 a.m., according to police.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Vaughn Omar Clark. He is described as a 6-foot-5 black man, weighing approximately 165 pounds. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Police say a woman was walking her dog on the 200 block of South 13th Street when Clark allegedly exited his vehicle, and attacked the 24-year-old woman. Police say the victim was punched in the head during the attack but was able to run away.

The entire crime was captured on camera.

Dell Sherrod lives near the 2200 block of Winton Street in Grays Ferry. Investigators say that is Clark’s last known address.

“The last time I saw him was last Friday,” Sherrod said.

She says she sees him often in his car, a red Mitsubishi Galant with the Pennsylvania tag “JTS-4065.”

Police say the vehicle does not have any hub caps on any tires, and is possibly displaying an Uber emblem on the passenger side.

Sherrod is shocked her neighbor is wanted for such a terrifying crime.

“Very, very, extremely surprised. He just doesn’t come across that way at all,” she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to both Uber and Lyft. A spokesperson for Lyft says Clark has never been on their platform and Uber says they do not have anyone active on the platform matching the name or license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.