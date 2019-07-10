PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of the suspect wanted for punching a woman in the head during an attempted abduction in Center City. The incident happened on Sunday around 6 a.m., according to police.
Police are searching for 28-year-old Vaughn Omar Clark. He is described as a 6-foot-5 black man, weighing approximately 165 pounds.
Police say a woman was walking her dog on the 200 block of South 13th Street when Clark allegedly exited his vehicle, and attacked the woman. Police say the victim was punched in the head during the attack but was able to run away.
Clark was seen driving a red Mitsubishi Galant with the Pennsylvania tag “JTS-4065.” Police say the vehicle does not have any hub caps on any tires, and is possibly displaying an Uber emblem on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.