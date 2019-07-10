Philadelphia Insurance Adjuster, 2 Employees Charged With Stealing More Than $300,000 From Homeowners





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people have been charged with stealing more than $300,000 from homeowners in an alleged insurance scam. The owner of Ace Public Adjusters in Philadelphia, 56-year-old Anthony J. Hoffman, and his two employees, 35-year-old Deborah L. Felix and 35-year-old Hartman J. Wismer, are accused of defrauding more than 30 people, many of which were elderly.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday the trio signed contracts to represent the victims during their insurance claim process but instead of properly overseeing the process and giving homeowners what was due to them, they kept the money for themselves.

Hoffman owned Ace and employed his stepdaughter, Felix, as an office manager and Wismer, Felix’s fiancé, as a public adjuster.

“Anthony Hoffman, Deborah Felix, and Hartman Wismer are the very reason why we have an Economic Crimes Unit: so we can find and prosecute malicious businesses like Ace Public Adjusters that target, lie to, and steal from vulnerable homeowners who just want to repair their homes and resume their lives,” Krasner said.

All three are charged with 31 counts of fraud, 25 counts of theft by deception, 31 counts forgery, conspiracy, five counts of theft by deception and four counts of issuing bad checks.

Hoffman is in federal custody for federal income tax charges and Felix and Wismer turned themselves in last week.

Ace Public Adjusters was located at 7930 Frankford Ave. It has since closed for business and the property is listed for sale.