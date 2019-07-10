BREAKING:Police Release Identity Of Suspect Wanted For Punching Woman In Face During Attempted Abduction In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor says his administration doesn’t plan to spend any state money to help restart a massive Philadelphia refinery shut down since explosions and a blaze damaged it last month. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that his administration is analyzing whether the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex can be restarted.

The administration says barriers to getting it back in operation include the fire damage, safety and contamination concerns and competition from more modern refineries.

Wolf Administration Helping Philadelphia Energy Solutions Employees Impacted By Refinery Closure

The company has notified the state it plans to shut down the plant and lay off more than 1,000 workers.

The 150-year-old site, the largest oil refinery on the East Coast, had been processing 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily into gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products.

