PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s East Germantown section. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on 20th Street and Godfrey Avenue.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times and is in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the knee and is in stable condition.
That female victim told police the gunman seemed to come out of nowhere.
“There was some sort of argument involving the two of them and other individuals when the shooter walked up and for no reason fired at least four shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Detectives are checking surveillance video to help identify the shooter.