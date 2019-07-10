PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man trying to protect a baby from an attack was struck several times over the head with a baseball bat in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police say it happened at 42nd and Lancaster Streets, shortly before 10 a.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man got into a verbal argument while inside a tan Acura.

CORRECTION: Woman was arrested. Man was trying to protect baby during a domestic dispute. @PhillyPolice say she was hitting man with bat and threw bricks in car windows @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uJ10OANRg7 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) July 10, 2019

During the argument, police say the woman struck the car with a bat, breaking its windows.

The man then removed the 1-year-old child from the vehicle. After that occurred, police say the woman approached the man and baby aggressively with a bat.

The victim then tossed the child into a grassy field before the woman struck the man several times over the head with a baseball bat, police say.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His condition is not known.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for an abrasion to the forehead and is listed in stable condition.

The woman was arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.