NORTH HALEDON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A stray injured kitten that lodged itself in the undercarriage of a police SUV has been rescued and should make a full recovery. North Haledon police say an officer was flagged down Tuesday by a man who had found the kitten in the road. When the man put the cat down to see if it was injured, the frightened animal darted underneath the SUV and got stuck.

The officer was near the town’s Public Works Department, so he slowly drove there to get help. The SUV was placed on a lift at the DPW garage, and staffers soon spotted the kitten’s black and white paw protruding from the undercarriage.

The cat — named Cuffs by police — was safely removed, and a veterinarian determined it had a broken pelvis that it likely suffered before it got lodged in the SUV.

Cuffs is now being cared for by the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

“With time, close care and hospitalization, doctors are confident that Cuffs will fully recover. Cuffs is too scared to eat and is being syringe fed at the hospital. Her prognosis is good, but she has a long recovery ahead,” the animal refuge said in a Facebook post.

