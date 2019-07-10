PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hahnemann University Hospital, Drexel University and Tower Health have agreed to transfer the majority of the residency and fellowship programs at Hahnemann/Drexel University to Tower Health. The transfer will give residents and fellows the chance to stay in Philadelphia while they continue their training.
Demonstrators have been protesting the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital since the announcement last month.
“We have been working hard with Drexel to find a solution for the residency and fellowship programs for everyone involved,” President of Hahnemann Joel Freedman said. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Tower Health which provides the best opportunity for the residents and fellows to continue training with the Drexel physicians while keeping the training cohort intact and enabling residents and fellows to remain in the Great Philadelphia area.”
Hahnemann Hospital, Tower Health and Drexel say this decision would be best as it results in the least amount of disruption as possible to the residents and fellows.
Tower Health will also seek to hire the faculty who are currently training the residents and fellows to ensure continuity of the Hahnemann and Drexel training programs.
The letter of intent has been submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for approval.
The proposed transfer is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1 unless a later date is required to obtain the necessary governmental and regulatory approvals.