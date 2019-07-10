Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of juveniles caused quite a commotion at a Wawa in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Wawa says 10 juveniles came into the store and started throwing ice at customers.
It happened at the Wawa on the 500 block of South 2nd Street around 3:45 p.m.
The store wasn’t damaged and no items were stolen.
The group has since left the store.
Last week, 60 teens looted and vandalized a Walgreens on South Street. Police are continuing to search for those suspects.