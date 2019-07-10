  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Ford Motor Company is recalling about 58,000 Focus vehicles in North America. The sedans are being recalled due to a powertrain software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.

The issue affects certain 2012 and 2017 Focus vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines, as well as the 2013 and 2014 Focus ST vehicles with 2-liter GDI engines.

The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

