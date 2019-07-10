BREAKING:Police Release Identity Of Suspect Wanted For Punching Woman In Face During Attempted Abduction In Center City
By CBS3 Staff
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –


PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for an 80-year-old man suspected in his wife’s death in Northampton County. Edgar Himel remains on the run after police say he shot and killed his wife 66-year-old Penny Vantassel-Himel at their home on Old Orchard Drive on the Fourth of July.

Vantassel-Himel’s body was found on Sunday after she did not show up for church.

‘She Didn’t Deserve It’: Search Continues For 80-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Killing Wife Inside Palmer Township Home

Investigators believe Himel may be on his way to Chicago because he’s from that area.

Credit: CBS3

Police say Himel may be driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue with the license plate GHV0051.

Authorities consider Himel to be armed and dangerous.

