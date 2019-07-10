Comments
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for an 80-year-old man suspected in his wife’s death in Northampton County. Edgar Himel remains on the run after police say he shot and killed his wife 66-year-old Penny Vantassel-Himel at their home on Old Orchard Drive on the Fourth of July.
Vantassel-Himel’s body was found on Sunday after she did not show up for church.
Investigators believe Himel may be on his way to Chicago because he’s from that area.
Police say Himel may be driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue with the license plate GHV0051.
Authorities consider Himel to be armed and dangerous.