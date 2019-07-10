By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A police SWAT team has an East Germantown home surrounded after a suspect stole a car, crashed and barricaded themselves inside the home. Investigators say the suspect stole the SUV from a gas station, lost control and crashed into a home near Germantown Avenue and Logan Street Wednesday morning.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby house on Wyneva Street.

Credit: CBS3

The SWAT team was called to the scene and surrounded the home.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

