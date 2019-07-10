Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baby Shark Live! is coming to our area in November. Baby Shark will be joining his friend Pinkfong, the adorable pink fox, live on stage in Reading and Philadelphia.
Young fans can sing and dance in the aisles to their favorite new and classic songs while learning about shapes, colors and numbers.
The show will be at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Nov. 5. Click here for ticket information.
Baby Shark Live! will then come to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia on Nov. 10. Tickets have not gone on sale for the Philly show yet.
