  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Egg Harbor City, Local, Local TV

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a serious accident in Egg Harbor City in Atlantic County. The accident occurred on the White Horse Pike near Buffalo Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the accident involves at least one vehicle and at least one person was injured. However, authorities are not saying the extent of injuries.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene investigating. The White Horse Pike remains closed at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s