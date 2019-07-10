Comments
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a serious accident in Egg Harbor City in Atlantic County. The accident occurred on the White Horse Pike near Buffalo Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.
Police say the accident involves at least one vehicle and at least one person was injured. However, authorities are not saying the extent of injuries.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene investigating. The White Horse Pike remains closed at this time.
