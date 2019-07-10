BREAKING:Police Release Identity Of Suspect Wanted For Punching Woman In Face During Attempted Abduction In Center City
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South 60th Street just after 5:20 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m.

A 52-year-old man was also shot once in the right hand. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

