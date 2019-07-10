Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A basketball game at an East Mount Airy rec center may have sparked a shooting. Philadelphia police say two men were playing basketball at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center at 8500 Pickering Avenue when shots were fired around 6:35 p.m. Monday.
After the game, one of the men walked onto the court carrying a camouflage backpack covered with a white towel. Police say the second man ran away after he saw the man had a gun.
That’s when police say, the second man came back with his own gun and started shooting at the other man.
Both men fled and no one was injured.
Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.