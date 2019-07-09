Comments
BENSALEM, Pa (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are asking the public for help tracking down burglars that stole approximately $60,000 and a PS4 gaming system from a residence. The theft happened at a home on the 700 block of Bridgewater Road in Bensalem on June 30.
Police describe one of the suspects as a male who was wearing a white hoodie and black pants, along with two other suspects described as tall and thin, dressed in all black with their hoods covering their faces.
If you have any information about these suspects or the incident contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.