By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Local, Local TV


BENSALEM, Pa (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are asking the public for help tracking down burglars that stole approximately $60,000 and a PS4 gaming system from a residence. The theft happened at a home on the 700 block of Bridgewater Road in Bensalem on June 30.

credit: Bensalem Police

Police describe one of the suspects as a male who was wearing a white hoodie and black pants, along with two other suspects described as tall and thin, dressed in all black with their hoods covering their faces.

If you have any information about these suspects or the incident contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s