PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Temple University students are about to get a break on tuition. The school’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to freeze tuition for undergraduate students from Pennsylvania.
That means they will pay a little more than $16,000 for the second straight year.
“This is a testament to the trustees’ recognition that the cost of tuition is critically important for students and their families. Coupled with our Fly in 4 program and our investments in student financial aid, keeping the sticker price of undergraduate base tuition flat for Pennsylvania residents for the coming year is a centerpiece in our strategy to manage student debt,” Temple President Richard Englert said.
Mandatory fees for all students will also remain at $890 per year.
This is the second time in eight years the board has frozen tuition for Pennsylvanians.