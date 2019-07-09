Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A teenager was struck and killed in a Gloucester Township hit-and-run Tuesday night, according to police. The hit-and-run happened on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road shortly after 8 p.m.
Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was initially transported to Jefferson Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police say the driver is still on the run. Authorities are searching for a midsize dark SUV with heavy damage to the windshield, hood and passenger side.
