GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A teenager was struck and critically injured in a Gloucester Township hit-and-run Tuesday night, according to police. The hit-and-run happened on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital in severely critical condition, according to police.

Police say the driver is still on the run. A description of the striking vehicle has not yet been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

