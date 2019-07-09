



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brazen attempted abduction in broad daylight occurred early Sunday morning and it was all caught on surveillance video. The frightening incident came after a violent weekend.

On Sunday morning, there was an alleged rape at 12th and Lattimer Streets. And just a block away, at about the same time, there was an attempted abduction.

The victim was simply walking her dog when she was blindsided. So Eyewitness News went to a self-defense expert to find out what you can do if you’re ever in a similar situation.

It happened in less than five seconds. The attempted abduction near 13th and Walnut happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in broad daylight in the middle of Center City.

The incident has many people understandably on edge. And many more are concerned about their safety and those they love.

“We should be able to defend yourself, if necessary,” Joe Diamond said.

Diamond owns Diamond Mixed Martial Arts near 17th and Washington Streets.

“We offer commando Krav Maga, which is a military-based self-defense system from Israel,” Diamond said.

He says the difference between Krav Maga and other forms of fighting, like, Ju Jitsu and Muay Thai, is this type of self-defense is meant to get yourself away from an assailant quickly.

“Our goal is to get home safely, not to prove anything. Just get away safely and go home to our family,” Diamond said.

Tuesday’s class focused on breaking out of bear hugs, which seemed to be how the suspect on Sunday morning’s attempted abduction tried getting his victim into his red sedan.

Diamond says self-defense training is helpful and could help get you out of scary situations. But the key to personal safety is something that is very simple but rarely followed.

“When you’re outside, you should not be on your phone. You should be aware of your surroundings and watching and realizing these things are happening all around us,” Diamond said.

Philadelphia police say knives and pepper spray are allowed for self-defense. Stun guns, tasers, metal knuckles and switchblades are not legal.

Police have not made an arrest in the attempted abduction.