By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Sea Isle City News


SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Sea Isle City officials have responded to criticisms about the preparedness of its volunteer fire department. The criticism began after yet another large fire after destroyed Carmen’s Lobster Pool Incorporated.

The fire chief and his two assistant were replaced for “lacking the proper certifications for incident command.”

‘It Was Completely Black’: Massive Structure Fire Erupts On Sea Isle City Waterfront

On Tuesday, Sea Isle City admitted many of the volunteers did not have their certifications properly updated, but say that has been corrected.

“The recent fires that have occurred in Sea Isle City had nothing to do with the fire department’s certification process,” the fire department said in a statement. “Each of those fires were independently investigated and determined to be caused by non-criminal acts.”

There have been multiple large fire in Sea Isle City over the last year that has caused damage to businesses and injured residents.

