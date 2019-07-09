  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities showed off Tuesday the results of a massive drug bust in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested a total of 14 people and said they believed the ringleader used children to sell their drugs on street corners.

(credit: CBS3)

They seized six kilos of heroin and fentanyl, which is equivalent to 198,000 doses. Two kilos of cocaine, five handguns, a rifle and $200,000 in cash was also seized.

The bust is the result of a three-month wiretap investigation, and part of a larger Kensington initiative which is aimed at taking back the streets.

“From the dealers on the street corners, to guns lying unattended for children to pick up, and needles littering playgrounds, this area is on the cusp of complete devastation. The desperation I see when I talk to people living amongst this, is what drove us to launch the Kensington initiative in the first place,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Those arrested today include: Brendan Perez, Jonathan Ramos, Jay Ramos Rosa, Jeffrey Canales Tapia, Jose Fuentes, Richard Brangen, Edgar Perez, Juan Franco Estrada, Victor Lopez, Giavonna Peterson, Luis Arroyo Galarza, Jerry Arroyo, Marin Duran, and Victor Morales.

