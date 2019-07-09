Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are warning adults and children not to use illegal homemade fireworks and explosive devices following another accident.
New video shows the moments after an illegal explosive device exploded in a 12-year-old boy’s hands on Monday. It happened outside Houseman Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.
‘He Flew In The Air’: Boy Loses Finger, Suffers ‘Life-Altering’ Injuries After Illegal Device Explodes In Hands
Police say the boy lost at least one finger during the explosion.
Investigators say he thought the device was not lit when he picked it up off the ground.