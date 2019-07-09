  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are warning adults and children not to use illegal homemade fireworks and explosive devices following another accident.

New video shows the moments after an illegal explosive device exploded in a 12-year-old boy’s hands on Monday. It happened outside Houseman Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

‘He Flew In The Air’: Boy Loses Finger, Suffers ‘Life-Altering’ Injuries After Illegal Device Explodes In Hands

Police say the boy lost at least one finger during the explosion.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators say he thought the device was not lit when he picked it up off the ground.

