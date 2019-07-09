  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey reveals that parents want to send their kids back to school less than two weeks into the summer break. The survey was done by Groupon.

It also found that three out of five parents say they worry that their summer plans won’t live up to expectations.

They also say summertime fun puts a strain on the wallet. The survey revealed the average family spends more than $7,000 keeping their kids occupied in the summer.

