PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty police officer was injured in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Philadelphia’s Bustelton section Tuesday. Police say the accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.
The off-duty officer was still in uniform while riding his personal motorcycle eastbound on Grant Avenue. The officer swerved to avoid an accident with a vehicle that was exiting a shopping center parking lot.
The officer was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
There were no injuries to any civilians.