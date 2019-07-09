By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty police officer was injured in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Philadelphia’s Bustelton section Tuesday. Police say the accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.

The off-duty officer was still in uniform while riding his personal motorcycle eastbound on Grant Avenue. The officer swerved to avoid an accident with a vehicle that was exiting a shopping center parking lot.

The officer was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

There were no injuries to any civilians.

