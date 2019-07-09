



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob a store because he said he needed money for his daughter’s kidney transplant operation. It happened at the 1 Stop Smoke Shop at Verree and Red Lion Roads in the Somerton section of the city.

Video shows the man approaching a woman behind the counter with a handgun drawn and waving it in the air.

The store owner said the would-be thief eventually had at least a couple hundred dollars in his hand.

That’s when, out of the blue, the suspect said he wasn’t going forward with the robbery because it probably wouldn’t help his daughter’s kidney transplant operation.

At that point, the worker said the robber became friendly and left without taking the money or hurting anybody.

Even though he didn’t take anything, police say he still is in “violation of the law.”

“I don’t know what he’s referring to, don’t know if he has a daughter who has some sort of medical need, but he still is in violation of the law for committing a robbery even though he didn’t walk away with anything,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

Police sources say they may be onto who this guy is. They are trying to track him down and learn more about the story he briefly shared.