



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles is once again selling its limited edition five-digit license plates on Tuesday, July 9. The last time the DMV sold these special plates was back in December 2016.

The five-digit black and white license plates are a coveted item in Delaware. Typically, the lower the number the more desirable it is, with some fetching thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

Doors opened right on time @ 8am to a HUGE line outside of @DelawareDMV in #Dover for people wanting to buy a special, limited edition 5-digit black & white license plate. All 4 DMV locations in #Delaware are selling them today while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/J0cLCXpRp0 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 9, 2019

Tuesday, people won’t be able to choose their plate number, they’ll get whichever available number comes next.

All four Delaware DMV locations, New Castle, Dover, Delaware City and Georgetown, will be selling the special plates while supplies last.

If one location runs out of plates, people will have to go to another location in hopes that they still have stock.

Eyewitness News caught up with people lined up early Tuesday morning at the New Castle DMV location before doors opened at 8 a.m.

“I also have several antique cars and that’s the reason I want them, for the antique cars,” said Neil Blanchette of North Wilmington. “It kind of adds a little antiquity to the cars, to have the low-digit plates.”

“I had one and I lost it so I’m out here to try to get one again,” said Dorothy Jones of Wilmington. “It’s something I want to pass down to my grandkids, to be honest, and something I want to keep in the family.”

To get a special plate, you have to give up your current license plate, pay $115 for the plate and $5 for the sticker, plus transfer fees.

For more information regarding vehicle registration, go to dmv.de.gov.