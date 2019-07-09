Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The highly coveted tickets for the musical “Hamilton” are on sale now in Philadelphia. A long line of people waited at the Forrest Theatre Box Office on Tuesday morning.
Wristband distribution started at 7 a.m.
The highly acclaimed Broadway show is set to take the stage at the Kimmel Center at the end of August, running through November.
Some of the folks left very happy today, with tickets in hand.
Apparently, securing tickets online through Telecharge is not easier than waiting in line. The process includes a mandatory registration process.
CBS3 took a look and more than 10,000 people were waiting in the virtual line this morning.