  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The highly coveted tickets for the musical “Hamilton” are on sale now in Philadelphia. A long line of people waited at the Forrest Theatre Box Office on Tuesday morning.

Wristband distribution started at 7 a.m.

The highly acclaimed Broadway show is set to take the stage at the Kimmel Center at the end of August, running through November.

Some of the folks left very happy today, with tickets in hand.

Credit: CBS3

Apparently, securing tickets online through Telecharge is not easier than waiting in line. The process includes a mandatory registration process.

CBS3 took a look and more than 10,000 people were waiting in the virtual line this morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s